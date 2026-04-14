Trade New Jersey Resources Corp - NJR CFD

What is New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)?

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a diversified energy services holding company primarily engaged in the natural gas industry. It operates through its subsidiaries to provide natural gas distribution, infrastructure, and related services. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, focusing on the delivery and management of natural gas to meet energy needs. Its operations include the ownership and management of natural gas pipelines, storage facilities, and other infrastructure essential for energy distribution. The company also engages in energy services that support energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives. Headquartered in New Jersey, it plays a significant role in the regional energy market, contributing to the energy supply and infrastructure development within its service areas. The company emphasizes regulatory compliance and operational safety in its activities, aligning with industry standards and environmental considerations. Its diversified portfolio allows it to address various aspects of the natural gas value chain, from production and distribution to customer service and energy solutions.

New Jersey Resources Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session, with On Holding AG currently priced at $56.19. The instrument has fluctuated from $54.8 to $56.15, showing a daily percentage change of +0.3581%.

FAQ: New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

What is the current price of NJR stock?

The last recorded price is $56.19.

Does NJR pay dividends?

New Jersey Resources Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NJR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

New Jersey Resources Corp does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is NJR best known for?

The company is most famous for natural gas distribution and energy services.

What assets are typically shown together with NJR?

Commonly shown alongside NJR: HUYA Inc. American depositary s, Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF, NZME Limited