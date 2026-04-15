Handeln Sunrun Inc. - RUN CFD

Über Sunrun Inc

SUNRUN INC. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (projects) throughout the United States. The company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar systems in the United States with approximately 134,000 customers in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The company sells its products to homeowners over the phone, in the field through canvassing and in-home sales, and through retail channels through its strategic partners. Its solar service offerings are provided through lease and power purchase agreements. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar systems for homeowners through the direct-to-consumer channel. It sells solar energy systems to homeowners and related products such as solar panels, inverters, racking systems, and other solar-related equipment to resellers.

Der aktuelle realtimekurs der Sunrun Inc. Aktie beträgt 11.98 USD. Der aktienchart ermöglicht Investoren, die Entwicklung der Aktie und den aktienkurs besser nachzuvollziehen und fundierte Entscheidungen beim Handeln von Aktien und CFDs zu treffen.

Entdecken Sie weitere Aktien mit Charts, wichtigen Statistiken und Kursaktualisierungen in Echtzeit: Retail Opportunity, Fossil Group, Inc., Aeterna Zentaris, Tractor Supply Company, NerdWallet, Inc. und Acutus Medical, Inc.. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in den Profilen der Unternehmen auf Capital.com.