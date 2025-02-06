Got friends who trade? Share a link with them, and get a $50 reward when they qualify.*
*Terms apply. Find out more here.
Trade 5,500+ CFD markets with a clean interface and charts packed with indicators and drawing tools.
Know everything you stand to pay before you trade. Find a full list of fees on our website.
Seamlessly integrate our smart platform with elite third-party software.
Get your money when you need it. In 2024, we processed 99.62% of withdrawals in 24 hours (internal servers).
Refine your strategies and develop your skills with zero risk to your capital.
Mitigate risk with our suite of guaranteed stops (for a charge), stop-losses and take-profit orders.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.
Our rewarding and flexible referral programme opens up an avenue of income for you to earn on the side.
The referral programme is available and visible in the app only for clients registered with Capital Com Online Investments Ltd, regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.
Full list of eligible countries:
Andorra; Antigua and Barbuda; Anguilla; Albania; Armenia; Angola; Antarctica; Argentina; Aruba; Åland Islands; Azerbaijan; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Barbados; Bangladesh; Burkina Faso; Bahrain; Burundi; Benin; Saint Barthélemy; Bermuda; Brunei Darussalam; Bolivia; Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba; Brazil; Bahamas; Bhutan; Bouvet Island; Botswana; Belize; Cocos (Keeling) Islands; the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Central African Republic; Congo; Switzerland; Côte d'Ivoire; Cook Islands; Chile; Cameroon; Colombia; Costa Rica; Cabo Verde; Curaçao; Christmas Island; Djibouti; Dominica; Dominican Republic; Algeria; Ecuador; Egypt; Western Sahara; Ethiopia; Fiji; Falkland Islands (Malvinas); Faroe Islands; Gabon; Grenada; Georgia; French Guiana; Guernsey; Ghana; Greenland; Gambia; Guinea; Guadeloupe; Equatorial Guinea; South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands; Guatemala; Guinea-Bissau; Guyana; Hong Kong; Heard Island and McDonald Islands; Honduras; Haiti; Indonesia; Isle of Man; India; British Indian Ocean Territory; Iceland; Jersey; Jamaica; Jordan; Japan; Kenya; Kyrgyzstan; Cambodia; Kiribati; Comoros; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Republic of Korea; Kuwait; Cayman Islands; Kazakhstan; Lao People's Democratic Republic; Lebanon; Saint Lucia; Liechtenstein; Sri Lanka; Liberia; Lesotho; Morocco; Monaco; Moldova; Montenegro; Saint Martin (French part); Madagascar; the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia; Mali; Mongolia; Macao; Martinique; Mauritania; Montserrat; Mauritius; Maldives; Malawi; Mexico; Mozambique; Namibia; New Caledonia; Niger; Norfolk Island; Nigeria; Nicaragua; Nepal; Nauru; Niue; Oman; Panama; Peru; French Polynesia; Papua New Guinea; Philippines; Pakistan; Saint Pierre and Miquelon; Pitcairn; Paraguay; Qatar; Réunion; Serbia; Rwanda; Saudi Arabia; Solomon Islands; Seychelles; Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha; Svalbard and Jan Mayen; Sierra Leone; San Marino; Senegal; Suriname; Sao Tome and Principe; El Salvador; Singapore; Sint Maarten (Dutch part); Swaziland; Turks and Caicos Islands; Chad; French Southern Territories; Togo; Thailand; Tajikistan; Tokelau; Timor-Leste; Turkmenistan; Tunisia; Tonga; Turkey; Trinidad and Tobago; Tuvalu; Taiwan; United Republic of Tanzania; Ukraine; Uganda; Uruguay; Uzbekistan; Holy See; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; British Virgin Islands; Viet Nam; Vanuatu; Wallis and Futuna; Mayotte; South Africa; Zambia; Zimbabwe.
You can earn up to $50 USD for every friend you successfully refer. Your reward will be paid out in your account's currency.
To refer a friend via the mobile app, tap the ‘Invite friends’ button in the ‘Invite friends’ section. On the desktop platform, tap the ‘Invite friends’ button in the ‘Referrals’ section. You can then share your unique referral link with your friends via SMS, email or any other messenger service. Please ensure you have your friends’ consent before doing so.
To earn a referral reward, your friend will need to:
Once your friend meets the criteria, a ‘Claim’ button will appear in your referral hub. Then, your reward will be paid to your Capital.com account and you can claim it whenever you like.
You can invite as many friends as you like.
You can see when the next period starts on your referral hub.