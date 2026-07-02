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Trade Williams - WMB CFD

72.39-0.15%
The chart shows the WMB stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 72.39, a high of 73.22, and a low of 72.11.
Sell

72.26

Buy

72.39

0.13
Low: 72.11High: 73.22
Sellers:
7.14286%
Buyers:
92.8571%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.13
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021651 %
(-$4.33)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02165%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000571 %
(-$0.11)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00057%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close72.45
Open73.22
1-Year Change24.63%
Day's Range72.11 - 73.22

Trade Williams - WMB

About Williams Companies Inc

The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company’s segments include Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P and West. Transmission & Gulf of Mexico is comprised of its interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. Northeast G&P is comprised of its midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania, New York and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. West is comprised of its gas gathering, processing and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of south Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana and the Mid-Continent region.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Williams Companies Inc revenues increased 38% to $10.63B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $208M to $1.51B. Revenues reflect West segment increase of 92% to $5.65B, Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment increase of 9% to $3.79B. Net income benefited from Impairment of equity-method investments decrease from $1.05B (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Comm. Stock $1 Par, 3/11, 960M auth., 622,000,000 issd., less 35,000,000 shs. in Treas. @ $1M. Insiders own 0.37% PO 12/89, 2.75M shares @ $38.50 by Shearson Lehman. PO: 1/01, 33M shares @ $36.125 by Lehman Brothers 12/97, 2-for-1 split; 12/96, 3-for-2 split. FY'03 & FY'04 Q's are being restated for disc. ops. 9/03 = 9 mths.

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