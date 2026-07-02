Trade Williams - WMB

About Williams Companies Inc

The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company’s segments include Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P and West. Transmission & Gulf of Mexico is comprised of its interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. Northeast G&P is comprised of its midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania, New York and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. West is comprised of its gas gathering, processing and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of south Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana and the Mid-Continent region.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Williams Companies Inc revenues increased 38% to $10.63B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $208M to $1.51B. Revenues reflect West segment increase of 92% to $5.65B, Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment increase of 9% to $3.79B. Net income benefited from Impairment of equity-method investments decrease from $1.05B (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Comm. Stock $1 Par, 3/11, 960M auth., 622,000,000 issd., less 35,000,000 shs. in Treas. @ $1M. Insiders own 0.37% PO 12/89, 2.75M shares @ $38.50 by Shearson Lehman. PO: 1/01, 33M shares @ $36.125 by Lehman Brothers 12/97, 2-for-1 split; 12/96, 3-for-2 split. FY'03 & FY'04 Q's are being restated for disc. ops. 9/03 = 9 mths.