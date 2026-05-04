Trade VF - VFC CFD

About VF Corp

V.F. Corporation is an apparel, footwear and accessories company. The Company is engaged in the design, procurement, production, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company's segments include Outdoor, Active and Work. It owns a portfolio of brands in the outerwear, footwear, apparel, backpack, luggage and accessories categories. Its products are marketed to consumers through its wholesale channel, primarily in specialty stores, national chains, mass merchants, department stores, independently operated partnership stores and with strategic digital partners. Its products are also marketed to consumers through its own direct-to-consumer operations, which include VF-operated stores, concession retail stores, brand e-commerce sites and other digital platforms. Its brands primarily include Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 39 weeks ended 01 January 2022, VF Corp revenues increased 35% to $9.02B. Net income before extraordinary items increased from $293.2M to $1.14B. Revenues reflect Active segment increase of 42% to $4.1B, Outdoor segment increase of 32% to $4.05B, United States segment increase of 41% to $4.76B, Retail Sales-Active increase of 65% to $2.49B. Net income benefited from Outdoor segment income increase from $283.5M to $662.8M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 1/11, 300M auth., 127,037,749 issd. less 19,099,644 shs. in Treas @ cost.Insiders control approx. 0.58%. PO 1/93,4M shares@ $52.25 by Goldman Sachs. 11/97, 4/86 2-for-1 stock splits. 3/02, 1/04 prfd. div. are estimated. FY'02 Q's are restated due to disc. ops. and Summ. Q's Sep. = 9 months. 12/13, 4-for-1 Stock split.