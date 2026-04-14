Trade Toyota Boshoku Corporation - 3116 CFD

About TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobile parts and textile products. The Company operates through four geographic segments including Japan, Americas, Asia & Oceania, as well as Europe & Africa. The Company is involved in the manufacture and sale of interior products, automotive filters and power train equipment parts, other automobile related parts, as well as textile related products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION revenues increased 12% to Y1.035T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 96% to Y24.5B. Revenues reflect North Middle South America segment increase of 33% to Y228.81B, Europe Africa segment increase of 15% to Y64.64B, North/Central/South America segment increase of 33% to Y228.81B, Europe (Region)/Africa (Region) segment increase of 15% to Y64.64B.

Equity composition

FY'07 3Q WAS, DWAS and O/S estimated.12/2007, Name changed from Toyota Boshoku Corp. FY'08 Q3 WAS & DWAS & O/S were estimated.FY'08 1Q DEPS was estimated WAS used as o/s.FY'09 1Q reported EPS=Y55.16,DEPS was estimated.FY'09 Q2 & Q3 DWAS wasestimated.