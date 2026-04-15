Trade Toll Brothers - TOL CFD

About Toll Brothers Inc

Toll Brothers, Inc. is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: traditional home building and urban infill. The traditional home building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities located in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury and second-home buyers in the United States. The traditional home building segment operates in five geographical locations around the United States. Urban infill segment builds and sell homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). It operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 January 2022, Toll Brothers Inc revenues increased 15% to $1.79B. Net income increased 57% to $151.9M. Revenues reflect Traditional Home Building segment increase of 18% to $1.65B, City Living segment increase from $7.8M to $39.8M. Net income benefited from Income from unconsolidated entities increase from $1.2M to $22M (income), Other Non Operating I/E increase from $117K to $1.3M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 01/11, 400M auth., 166,821,000 issd., less 7,000 shs in Treas. @ $131K. Insiders & Strategic holders own 9.70%. PO 5/91, 4.5M shs @ $6.625 by Salomon Brothers. 2/87, 3-for-2 stock split; 7/05, 4/02, 4/87, 2-for-1 stock splits.