Trade Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. - 9531 CFD

About Tokyo Gas Co Ltd

TOKYO GAS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the gas, electric power, energy related business and real estate business. The Company operates in five business segments. The Gas segment is engaged in the production, provision and sale of gas and liquid gas, as well as the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Electric Power segment is engaged in the sale of electric power, as well as the operation and management of power plants. The Overseas segment is engaged in the development and investment of overseas resources, as well as the provision of energy. The Energy Related segment is engaged in the engineering solutions business such as engineering and energy services, as well as the sale of gas equipment and the construction of gas related facilities. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the development, leasing and management of real estate. The Company is also engaged in the LNG transportation business and information processing business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Tokyo Gas Co Ltd revenues increased 12% to Y1.388T. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 20% to Y33.85B. Revenues reflect Gas segment increase of 13% to Y785.96B, Overseas segment increase from Y28.29B to Y56.81B, Electricity segment increase of 9% to Y306.83B. Net income was offset by Gas segment income decrease of 74% to Y16.43B, Electricity segment income decrease of 22% to Y11.63B.

Equity composition

FY'99-'02 & FY'04 1Q WAS & FY'05 1Q WAS & o/s were estimate. FY'04-'06 1st Q dilution adjustment N/A. FY'07 1Q's DWAS was estimated. FY'07 3Q's WAS & DWAS, o/s were estimated. FY'08 3Q WAS & DWAS & O/S were estimated. FY'06 1Q restated. FY'08-09 Q1 DWAS were estimated.