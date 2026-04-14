Trade Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. - 9001 CFD

About Tobu Railway Co Ltd

TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the railway business. The Company operates in five business segments. The Transportation segment is engaged in the provision of railway, bus, taxi services. The Leisure segment is engaged in the travel business, as well as the operation of amusement parks, hotels and restaurants, sky tree business. The Real Estate segment is mainly engaged in the real estate leasing and subdivision sales activities. The Distribution segment is involved in the operation of department stores. The Others segment is engaged in the construction works, electrical works and other businesses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Tobu Railway Co Ltd revenues increased 2% to Y367.73B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled Y12.16B vs. loss of Y21.94B. Revenues reflect Leisure Business segment increase from Y24.98B to Y68.48B, Real Estate Business segment increase of 53% to Y36.41B, Transportation Business segment increase of 9% to Y128.06B.

Equity composition

FY'07 3Q's WAS & DWAS were estimated, WAS=o/s. UP to FY'02 WAS were estimated. 6&12/04&05:WAS=O/S(estimated). FY'94 documents are not avilable. FY'08 Q1&Q3 WAS=O/S, DWAS was estimated. FY'11 Q1 DWAS was estimated in tanshin report. FY'12 Q1 DWAS was estimated.