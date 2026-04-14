Trade The Chiba Bank, Ltd. - 8331 CFD

About Chiba Bank Ltd

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. is a Japan-based bank mainly engaged in the banking business and the financial services business. The Bank is engaged in the banking business, stores maintenance and management business, accounting business, employment placement business, receivables management and collection business, securities business, credit guarantee business, collection business, credit card business, leasing business, software development and information processing business, venture capital business, investment management and advisory business, research and consulting business, fintech research business, as well as the planning and development of financial services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Chiba Bank Ltd interest income increased 4% to Y105.28B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 8% to Y95.25B. Net income increased 12% to Y45.37B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Int. & Div. Secs. increase of 12% to Y25.27B, Other Interest Income increase of 69% to Y2.51B. Net income benefited from General & Admin. decrease of 3% to Y68.5B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'99-'02 WAS were estimated. FY'02 Q's are reclassified. FY'05&'07 1Q&3Q's WAS&O/S were estimated. FY'94-98 Fins. are non-consolidated. FY'08 Q3 WAS=O/S.FY'11 Q3 DWAS was estimated.