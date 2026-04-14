Trade Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. - 8316 CFD

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, formerly Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Co Ltd, is a Japan-based company engaged in the commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance business. The Company has five business segments. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as the venture capital business and management consulting services business for domestic large companies. The Retail segment is engaged in the banking, securities, credit cards and consumer finance business, as well as pension management business for domestic individuals and small corporate customers. The Global segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as swap-related business for overseas Japanese and non-Japanese companies. The Market segment is engaged in the banking, securities and other financial markets related businesses. The Head Office Management segment is engaged in the system development and other businesses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc interest income decreased 1% to Y1.357T. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 37% to Y991.84B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 44% to Y624.8B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Sec Interest & Div. increase of 24% to Y243.7B. Net income benefited from Fee And Commission Income increase of 10% to Y1.038T (income).

Equity composition

9/02 financials reflect Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, but shares info are pro-forma based on the shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Company was established by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) in February 2002. FY'06 capiral adequacy N/A. FY'08 Q1 report EPS = 15821.37, DWAS estimated. FY'11 Q3 DWAS was estimated.