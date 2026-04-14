HomeMarketsSharesSumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

Trade Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. - 8316 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 06:05:29
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread20.5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close5572.52
Open5552.23
1-Year Change80.2%
Day's Range5513.27 - 5607.38

Trade Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. - 8316 CFD

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, formerly Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Co Ltd, is a Japan-based company engaged in the commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance business. The Company has five business segments. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as the venture capital business and management consulting services business for domestic large companies. The Retail segment is engaged in the banking, securities, credit cards and consumer finance business, as well as pension management business for domestic individuals and small corporate customers. The Global segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as swap-related business for overseas Japanese and non-Japanese companies. The Market segment is engaged in the banking, securities and other financial markets related businesses. The Head Office Management segment is engaged in the system development and other businesses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc interest income decreased 1% to Y1.357T. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 37% to Y991.84B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 44% to Y624.8B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Sec Interest & Div. increase of 24% to Y243.7B. Net income benefited from Fee And Commission Income increase of 10% to Y1.038T (income).

Equity composition

9/02 financials reflect Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, but shares info are pro-forma based on the shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Company was established by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) in February 2002. FY'06 capiral adequacy N/A. FY'08 Q1 report EPS = 15821.37, DWAS estimated. FY'11 Q3 DWAS was estimated.

Latest shares articles

World’s iconic companies founded the year you were born: 1960-2000
World’s iconic companies founded in your birth year
Explore how some of the world’s most recognisable companies were founded and evolved over time. From early founders’ stories to modern developments.
09:16, 18 November 2025
Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
SAP logo on a corporate flag, representing the global enterprise software company
SAP SE stock forecast: Tariffs, Q1 results
SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
Deutsche Bank logo displayed on the entrance of a bank building
Deutsche Bank stock forecast: Private credit scrutiny
Deutsche Bank is Germany’s largest lender, with its shares under scrutiny after disclosure of a €25.9bn private credit portfolio ahead of Q1 2026 results on 29 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DBK price targets and technical analysis.
10:46, 10 April 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:19 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group files Form 3 for Senior Managing Corporate EO Yoshikawa
Public TechnologiesEurope
00:36 (UTC), 9 April 2026
SMBC Aviation Capital completes participation in Air Lease acquisition
Reuters NewsEurope
00:35 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo And Brookfield Complete Acquisition Of Air Lease Corp, Rename As 'Sumisho Air Lease'
Reuters NewsEurope
19:59 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp to open new headquarters in North Carolina
Reuters NewsEurope
17:39 (UTC), 7 April 2026
US short-term credit market shows early signs of stress as Iran war persists
Reuters NewsEurope
16:47 (UTC), 6 April 2026
SMFG And Nippon Life Weigh $3Bn Private Credit Fund For Deal Financing, Nikkei Reports
Public TechnologiesEurope
13:02 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Stracon closes up to US$376 million non-recourse financing for Chile tailings project
NewsfileEurope
13:00 (UTC), 1 April 2026
STRACON Group Holding Inc. Announces Closing of US$376 Million Non-Recourse Project Financing for Pérez Caldera Infrastructure Project
Public TechnologiesEurope
07:05 (UTC), 1 April 2026
SMBC Group sets new ESG materiality pillars: Green Planet, Thriving People, Fulfilled Growth
Public TechnologiesEurope
07:05 (UTC), 1 April 2026
SMBC Group plans JPY 1 trillion IT spend, targets around 15% ROTE

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading