Trade Stewart Information Services Corp - STC CFD

About Stewart Information Services Corp

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a title insurance and real estate services company. The Company is engaged in offering products and services through its direct operations, network of approved agencies and other companies. It operates through two segments: title insurance and ancillary services and corporate. The title segment provides services needed to transfer title to property in a real estate transaction and includes services, such as searching, examining, closing and insuring the condition of the title to the property. In addition, the title segment includes home and personal insurance services, tax-deferred exchanges and digital customer engagement platform services. The ancillary services and corporate segment includes appraisal management services, online notarization and closing services, credit and real estate information services, and search and valuation services. It operates in the United States and has a presence in Australia, Canada and other countries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Stewart Information Services Corp revenues increased 44% to $3.31B. Net income increased from $154.9M to $323.2M. Revenues reflect Title segment increase of 38% to $3.03B, Ancillary services and corporate segment increase from $83.1M to $271.5M, United States segment increase of 44% to $3.11B, International segment increase of 48% to $198M. Dividend per share increased from $1.20 to $1.37.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 50M auth., 17,986,026 issd., less 476,227 shs. in Treas @ $4.3M. Insiders own 2.13%. Class B Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 1.5M auth., 1,050,012 issd., less 476,227 shs. in Treas @ $4.3M. Insiders own 100%. *FY'99-'00 are reclass. FY'00-'01 and FY'02 Q's are reclassified. FY'03 Q's are being reclass.