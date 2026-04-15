Trade Sprout Social Inc - SPT CFD

About Sprout Social Inc

Sprout Social, Inc. is engaged in the designs, develops and operates a Web-based social media management tool enabling companies to manage and measure their online presence. The Company provides organizations with a centralized platform to manage their social media efforts across stakeholders and business functions. Its cloud software brings together social messaging, data and workflows into a unified system of record, intelligence and action. The Company's easy-to-use cloud platform allows organizations of all sizes to create stronger relationships through social media, create and publish effective content, measure and improve performance, and better understand their markets and customers. The Company's platform can be deployed rapidly by new customers without direct engagement from its sales or services teams. It also offers a 30-day free trial model that allows prospective customers to set up and use its software within minutes and without assistance.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Sprout Social Inc revenues increased 41% to $187.9M. Net loss decreased 9% to $28.7M. Revenues reflect Americas segment increase of 42% to $148.2M, EMEA segment increase of 42% to $30.2M, Asia Pacific segment increase of 27% to $9.4M. Lower net loss reflects Social media management solution segment loss decrease of 12% to $28.1M.