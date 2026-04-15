Trade Spectrum Brands Holdings - SPB CFD

About Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a diversified branded consumer products and home essentials company. The Company operates through four segments: Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of the Company’s hardware, security and plumbing business. The HPC segment consists of the Company’s small kitchen and personal care appliances businesses. The GPC segment consists of the Company’s pet care business. The H&G segment consists of the Company’s home and garden, and insect control business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes its products in the North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions through a variety of trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and construction companies. Its brands include Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, Tell Manufacturing, EZSET, Farberware, and Pfister.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 02 January 2022, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc revenues increased 3% to $757.2M. Net loss before extraordinary items totaled $30.2M vs. income of $14.7M. Revenues reflect GPC segment increase of 10% to $302.2M, HPC segment increase of less than 1% to $379.7M. Net loss reflects Selling increase of 18% to $136M (expense), Other Non Operating I/E decrease from $8.9M (income) to $600K (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 04/11, 500M auth., 139,201,939 issd. Insiders own 0.03%. PO: 1/68, 200K shares @ $47.75 by Lehman Bros. 1/01, 1-for-10 reverse split. 5/94, 1-for-5 reverse split. *FY'00 Q's are restated. 4/05, 8-for-1 stock split.