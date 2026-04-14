Trade Sojitz Corporation - 2768 CFD

About Sojitz Corp

Sojitz Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in trading business, investment and financial activities. It has nine business segments. Automobile segment exports and sells automobile. Aviation and Transportation Project segment engages in the aviation, transportation social infrastructure, and ship operations business. Machinery and Medical Infrastructure segment engages in the industrial machinery business, medical business and others. Energy Social Infrastructure segment engages in environmental infrastructure business, power related business, and others. Metals and Resources segment provides coal, aluminum, precious metal. Chemicals segment provides organic and inorganic chemicals, fine chemicals. Food and Agribusiness segment provides grains, wheat flour, fats and oil. Retail and Life Material segment provides textiles, clothes, frozen food. Industrial Infrastructure and Urban Development segment engages in real estate business. It also develops green chemicals and biofuels.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sojitz Corp revenues increased 34% to Y1.549T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y16.72B to Y62.02B. Revenues reflect Mental segment increase of 62% to Y412.81B, Food segment increase from Y95.2B to Y221B. Net income benefited from Total SG&A Expense decrease of 65% to Y41.79B (expense), Equity in Earning of Affiliates increase from Y7.85B to Y25.44B (income).

Equity composition

FY'07 1Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 1Q WAS=O/S. FY'08 1Q, 3Q DWAS were estimated to reflect reported DEPS.