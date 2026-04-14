HomeMarketsSharesSoftBank Group Corp.

Trade SoftBank Group Corp. - 9984 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 06:05:36
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread9.3
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3751.3
Open3934.4
1-Year Change-41.38%
Day's Range3934.4 - 4256.3

Trade SoftBank Group Corp. - 9984 CFD

About SoftBank Group Corp

SoftBank Group Corp. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the communication and Internet related business. The Company operates in six business segments. Softbank segment is involved in the sale of mobile terminals, the provision of mobile communication services and fixed communication services in Japan. The Segment also sells mobile terminal accessories, PC software and peripherals. Sprint segment is involved in the provision of mobile communication services and others in the US. Yahoo segment conducts advertising business on the Internet, e-commerce business and membership service business. ARM segment is involved in the design of IP and related technologies for microprocessors, and the sale of software tools. Softbank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment conducts investment activities in the technology area. Bright Star segment conducts distribution of mobile terminals overseas. The Company is also involved in Fortress and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks related business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, SoftBank Group Corp revenues increased 11% to Y4.581T. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items decreased 84% to Y368.49B. Revenues reflect Softbank Business segment increase of 10% to Y4.164T, Arm Business segment increase of 39% to Y226.84B, Others segment increase of 7% to Y189.81B.

Equity composition

12/2005, 3-for-1 stock split. 4/00 3-for-1 stock split. FY'99-01 WAS were estimated. FY'05-'07 1&3Q's WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 BWAS & DWAS were estimated. FY'08 1Q & 3Q DWAS was estimated to reflect reported DEPS.

Latest shares articles

SoftBank stock split: what it means for traders
SoftBank’s decision to implement a 4-for-1 stock split at the start of 2026 marks the latest step in its longstanding use of share-structure adjustments.
14:12, 23 December 2025
World’s iconic companies founded the year you were born: 1960-2000
World’s iconic companies founded in your birth year
Explore how some of the world’s most recognisable companies were founded and evolved over time. From early founders’ stories to modern developments.
09:16, 18 November 2025
Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
SAP logo on a corporate flag, representing the global enterprise software company
SAP SE stock forecast: Tariffs, Q1 results
SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
3 hours ago
Japan's Nikkei rallies to six-week high as oil eases on Iran optimism
Public TechnologiesEurope
4 hours ago
PayPay expands overseas payments to Taiwan from late April 2026
Reuters NewsEurope
8 hours ago
Japan's Nikkei rallies to six-week high as oil prices ease on Iran talks optimism
Maekyung News ServiceEurope
10 hours ago
Hyundai Motor chief stresses localization strategy amid uncertainties
JCN NewswireEurope
12 hours ago
InnoEX and the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) open, Gathering global technology experts with AI+ and robotics in the spotlight
ACN NewswireEurope
20 hours ago
InnoEX and the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) both open today, Gathering global technology experts, with AI+ and robotics in the spotlight
Reuters NewsEurope
23 hours ago
Goldman Sachs posts higher profit on strength in dealmaking, equities trading
Reuters NewsEurope
23 hours ago
Goldman Sachs posts higher profit on strength in dealmaking, equities trading
Reuters NewsEurope
01:51 (UTC), 12 April 2026
SoftBank has set up a company in Japan to develop AI domestically, Nikkei says
Reuters NewsEurope
10:07 (UTC), 10 April 2026
TEPCO expects Kashiwazaki-Kariwa's reactor to start commercial operation next week

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading