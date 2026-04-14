Trade SoftBank Group Corp. - 9984 CFD

About SoftBank Group Corp

SoftBank Group Corp. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the communication and Internet related business. The Company operates in six business segments. Softbank segment is involved in the sale of mobile terminals, the provision of mobile communication services and fixed communication services in Japan. The Segment also sells mobile terminal accessories, PC software and peripherals. Sprint segment is involved in the provision of mobile communication services and others in the US. Yahoo segment conducts advertising business on the Internet, e-commerce business and membership service business. ARM segment is involved in the design of IP and related technologies for microprocessors, and the sale of software tools. Softbank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment conducts investment activities in the technology area. Bright Star segment conducts distribution of mobile terminals overseas. The Company is also involved in Fortress and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks related business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, SoftBank Group Corp revenues increased 11% to Y4.581T. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items decreased 84% to Y368.49B. Revenues reflect Softbank Business segment increase of 10% to Y4.164T, Arm Business segment increase of 39% to Y226.84B, Others segment increase of 7% to Y189.81B.

Equity composition

12/2005, 3-for-1 stock split. 4/00 3-for-1 stock split. FY'99-01 WAS were estimated. FY'05-'07 1&3Q's WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 BWAS & DWAS were estimated. FY'08 1Q & 3Q DWAS was estimated to reflect reported DEPS.