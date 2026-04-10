Trade Sodexo - SWfr CFD

About Sodexo SA

Sodexo SA is a France-based service provider company. It operates through three main segments: On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for improve engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers three areas: childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults who want to maintain their independence while enjoying the comfort of their home. It is active globally.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 August 2021, Sodexo SA revenues decreased 10% to EUR17.43B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled EUR139M vs. loss of EUR315M. Revenues reflect On-Site Services segment decrease of 10% to EUR16.69B, Benefits and Rewards Services segment decrease of 3% to EUR741M, Other segment decrease of 24% to EUR7.09B, United States segment decrease of 19% to EUR6.17B, France segment decrease of 5% to EUR2.29B.

Equity composition

02/2008, Company name changed from Sodexho Alliance SA.