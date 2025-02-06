Best small-cap AI stocks in 2026

Artificial intelligence has moved well beyond laboratories. Today, small-cap firms with a market value between $250m and $2bn are innovating in niche areas such as voice recognition and defence analytics. We highlight ten AI companies, ranked by market capitalisation, as of 30 April 2026.

The best small-cap AI stocks

Our table below lists the top ten small-cap AI stocks by market value as of 30 April 2026. Each entry shows the company’s market cap in US dollars (USD), most recent share price, and main listing country.

Rank Company Market cap (USD) Share price (USD) Country 1 SPACE42 $2bn $0.41 UAE 2 BigBear.ai $1.8bn $3.82 USA 3 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $1.7bn $3.30 USA 4 Innodata $1.3bn $39.95 USA 5 C3 AI $1.3bn $8.86 USA 6 ODDITY Tech $0.9bn $15.67 Israel 7 Serve Robotics $0.7bn $8.99 USA 8 WhiteFiber $0.6bn $15.23 USA 9 Cerence $0.4bn $8.54 USA 10 Palladyne AI $0.3bn $5.81 USA

The information on this page is based on public filings and exchange data. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Market conditions can change rapidly, and figures may be updated without notice.

What drives small-cap AI stock valuations

Small-cap AI valuations often reflect revenue growth, contract momentum, and the strength of a company's niche. Unlike larger firms, which may be supported by broader income streams, smaller AI companies often depend on a narrower customer base or a limited number of contracts. That can make earnings updates, new deals, or delays more influential on share prices. Small-cap valuations remain historically cheap relative to large caps, while earnings growth is now converging with large-cap levels – a dynamic some analysts argue creates a compelling entry point, with small-caps seen as disproportionate AI beneficiaries given their lower starting profitability (Janus Henderson, 9 December 2025). Trading volume, inflation expectations, and market liquidity can also have a greater impact in this part of the market. A smaller public float may add to that sensitivity, as institutional buying or selling can move prices more sharply, widen bid-ask spreads, and increase execution risk. Taken together, these factors help explain why small-cap AI stocks can see both faster re-ratings and steeper drawdowns.

Defence and government AI contracts

Government AI spending is an important driver of valuations across parts of the small-cap AI sector. Defence and intelligence agencies are procuring AI-powered analytics, decision-support tools, and secure generative AI platforms as part of wider digital modernisation programmes. Nations are allocating substantial portions of defence budgets to develop and deploy AI technologies that enhance operational capability, reduce human risk in contested environments, and accelerate data-driven decision support. The global AI in defence market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%, reaching $32.8bn by 2031 from $8.5bn in 2026, supported by rising defence budgets and strategic investment in advanced technologies (Research and Markets, accessed 30 April 2026). For smaller companies, a single contract award can materially affect the revenue outlook, particularly when it adds multi-year recurring income. Because defence spending is closely linked to geopolitical conditions, overall private defence investment in 2025 exceeded $48bn, driven largely by large funding rounds for AI and autonomous drone companies (Chatham House, 29 April 2026). BigBear.ai's $250m acquisition of Ask Sage in December 2025 illustrates how some companies are using acquisitions to expand their government AI capabilities more quickly (BigBear.ai, 2 March 2026).

Geospatial and satellite AI

Geospatial AI combines satellite imagery, remote sensing data, and machine learning to generate real-time intelligence for governments, defence agencies, and commercial users. The sector has benefited from lower launch costs and better satellite resolution, which have helped improve the commercial case for earth observation businesses. The cost of sending payloads into space has fallen by over 90% since the inception of modern rocketry, accelerating the development of satellites and related technologies and creating new investment opportunities across the sector (Intellectia AI, 26 April 2026). The global space launch services market is projected to grow significantly from $18.20bn in 2025, with SpaceX and other commercial operators driving competition and capacity (Yahoo Finance, 28 April 2026). Demand spans urban planning, agricultural monitoring, maritime surveillance, and disaster response, giving the segment a broad range of applications. However, companies in this space may also face high capital requirements, long development cycles, and regulatory constraints linked to data use and national security. The Middle East has emerged as a notable hub, with state-backed investment supporting businesses aligned with national security priorities. Small-cap listings such as SPACE42 on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange point to growing interest in space-adjacent AI assets outside traditional US and European markets (Reuters, accessed 30 April 2026).

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