Trade SL Green Relty - SLG CFD

About SL Green Realty Corp

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership, management, and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties, principally office properties, located in the New York metropolitan area. The Company operates through two segments: real estate and debt and preferred equity investments. Its business objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders, through net income attributable to common stockholders and funds from operations (FFO), and through asset value appreciation. The Company holds interests in approximately 77 buildings totaling 35.3 million square feet. This included interests in 27.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments. It also manages two office buildings owned by third parties encompassing approximately 2.1 million square feet.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, SL Green Realty Corp revenues decreased 20% to $844M. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 21% to $432.2M. Revenues reflect Real Estate segment decrease of 18% to $763.7M, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total decrease of 6% to $6.88, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total decrease of 7% to $6.8.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 160M auth., 84,336,000 issd., less 3,411,000 shs. in Treas. @ $306.2M. Insiders own 0.80% Ser. C Pref.Stock $.01 Par, 11,700,000 issd. Ser.D Pref.Stock $.01 Par, 4,000,000 issd. IPO 8/97, 10.1M shares @ $21 by Lehman Brothers. PO 5/98, 11.5M shares @ $22.25 by