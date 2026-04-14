Trade Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. - 4063 CFD

About Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in chemical business. The Company operates in six business segments. The Poly Vinyl Chloride and Chemicals segment manufactures and sells vinyl chloride, caustic soda products, chloromethane and methanol. The Silicone segment manufactures and sells Silicone products. The Functional Chemicals segment manufactures and sells cellulose derivatives, metal silicon, poval and synthetic sex pheromone. The Semiconductor Silicon segment manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon products. The Electronic and Functional Materials segment manufactures and sells rare earth magnet, packaging materials for Light Emitting Diode (LED), photoresists, mask blanks, synthetic quartz products, liquid fluoroelastomer and pellicle. The Process, Commercial and Technology Service segment provides resin processed products, exports technology and plant and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd revenues increased 36% to Y1.484T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 66% to Y353.14B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Dividend per share increased from Y110.00 to Y150.00. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from Y513.25 to Y850.02.

Equity composition

FY'5-'07 1Q & 3Q's WAS & O/S are estimated. FY'04 1Q & 3Q:Non-detail. FY'07 Q2 DWAS, FY'07 Q3 WAS & o/s, FY'07 Q4 WAS were estimated. FY'08 Q1&Q3 O/S=WAS. FY'2011 Q1 DWAS was estimated.