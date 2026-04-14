HomeMarketsSharesServiceNow

Trade ServiceNow - NOW CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:47:55
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close89
Open91.57
1-Year Change-88.34%
Day's Range87.16 - 91.57

Trade ServiceNow - NOW CFD

ServiceNow (NOW) offers a platform for digital workflows to enhance productivity across the various verticals of a business or industry. Founded in 2004, the company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that encompass consolidating, managing and automating services. 

The company serves an array of industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, oil and gas, education and consumer products. ServiceNow has more than 7,400 customers globally, as of December 2021. 

The company’s Now Platform offers workflow solutions for technology, employees, customers and creators. It can be easily integrated to digitise the entire business and optimise operation in each segment. Along with workflow automation, the platform also provides machine learning solutions, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogues and portals, data benchmarking, encryption, collaboration, development tools and more. 

In an attempt to achieve end-to-end digital transformation, ServiceNow has a strategic partnership with Celonis. It helps customers identify and prioritise processes that are suitable for business automation. ServiceNow also offers accelerated security operations to provide faster alert processing, giving it better security incident and vulnerability responses.

In 2012, Service-now.com changed its name into ServiceNow, Inc., as it is known now, before beginning trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol ‘NOW’.

Latest shares articles

ServiceNow stock
ServiceNow stock split: what it means for traders
ServiceNow’s planned 5-for-1 stock split represents a notable adjustment to the company’s share structure. Understanding how stock splits work can help you interpret what this type of corporate action means for pricing, the number of shares in circulation and how accessible the stock may appear to different market participants.
16:50, 17 December 2025
Candle charts going up and down
Most volatile Nasdaq Stock Market-listed stocks: Chinese and SaaS shares lead the volatility index
The Nasdaq Stock Market – home to many of the world’s major technology firms – often mirrors shifts in overall market risk appetite. During periods of changing monetary policy, advances in AI development and evolving corporate earnings expectations, price movements across its key constituents tend to become more pronounced.
15:03, 27 November 2025
NVIDIA logo displayed on a black sign mounted on a concrete wall
NVIDIA stock forecast: TSMC demand signal, China risk
NVIDIA is a US chipmaker whose recent share-price moves have reflected strong AI-related demand, record quarterly revenue, and continued uncertainty around US export controls affecting China sales. Explore third-party NVDA targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
5 minutes ago
AMD Ryzen processor chip placed on a branded background with orange and black design
AMD stock forecast: AI tariff carve-outs
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a US semiconductor company whose 2026 share-price performance has been influenced by AI demand, US tariff exemptions for key chip imports, and stronger sales across the chip sector. Explore third-party Advanced Micro Devices price targets and technical analysis.
25 minutes ago
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
58 minutes ago
ISG says Brazilian firms adopt ServiceNow as AI-enabled enterprise workflow hub
Public TechnologiesEurope
23 hours ago
Amplitude names Gab Menachem chief product officer
GlobeNewswireEurope
24 hours ago
Ataccama Helps Financial Institutions Meet EU AI Act Requirements with Pipeline-Level Data Validation
ZawyaEurope
09:31 (UTC), 14 April 2026
PRESSR: Qlik and ServiceNow partner to bring trusted enterprise context into AI-powered workflows
Public TechnologiesEurope
13:04 (UTC), 13 April 2026
ServiceNow to host Financial Analyst Day 2026 webcast
Reuters NewsEurope
08:16 (UTC), 13 April 2026
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Chevron, Ford, Occidental Petroleum
Reuters NewsEurope
19:30 (UTC), 10 April 2026
S&P 500 top and bottom performing stocks at about 03:30 p.m. EDT
Reuters NewsEurope
17:41 (UTC), 10 April 2026
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Organon, CoreWeave, Angel Studios
Reuters NewsEurope
16:00 (UTC), 10 April 2026
S&P 500 top and bottom performing stocks at about 12:00 p.m. EDT
Reuters NewsEurope
15:46 (UTC), 10 April 2026
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Sezzle, ServiceNow, Shake Shack

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading