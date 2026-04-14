Trade ServiceNow - NOW CFD

ServiceNow (NOW) offers a platform for digital workflows to enhance productivity across the various verticals of a business or industry. Founded in 2004, the company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that encompass consolidating, managing and automating services.

The company serves an array of industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, oil and gas, education and consumer products. ServiceNow has more than 7,400 customers globally, as of December 2021.

The company’s Now Platform offers workflow solutions for technology, employees, customers and creators. It can be easily integrated to digitise the entire business and optimise operation in each segment. Along with workflow automation, the platform also provides machine learning solutions, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogues and portals, data benchmarking, encryption, collaboration, development tools and more.

In an attempt to achieve end-to-end digital transformation, ServiceNow has a strategic partnership with Celonis. It helps customers identify and prioritise processes that are suitable for business automation. ServiceNow also offers accelerated security operations to provide faster alert processing, giving it better security incident and vulnerability responses.

In 2012, Service-now.com changed its name into ServiceNow, Inc., as it is known now, before beginning trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol ‘NOW’.