Trade Seb - SK CFD

About SEB SA

SEB SA is a France-based manufacturer of household equipment. The Company is present in three complementary sectors: Cookware, Kitchen Electrics and Home and Personal Care. The Cookware sector includes frying pans, oven dishes, pressure cookers, kitchen utensils, among others. The Kitchen Electrics is divided into two smaller groups: Electric cooking, which includes deep fryers, table-top ovens, rice cookers, induction hobs, barbecues, informal meal appliances and Preparation, which consists of food processors, beaters, mixers, blenders, juicers, coffee makers. The Home and Personal Care is divided into Linen care (including steam irons and steam generators), Home care (fans, portable heaters and air-conditioners appliances, among others) and Personal care (hair care appliances, depilators, bathroom scales). SEB SA has six multi-regional brands: All-Clad, Rowenta, Moulinex, Tefal, Lagostina and Krups. It operates through SWIZZZ PROZZZ.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, SEB SA revenues increased 16% to EUR8.06B. Net income increased 51% to EUR453.8M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Dividend per share increased from EUR2.14 to EUR2.45. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from EUR5.46 to EUR8.42.

Equity composition

06/2008, 3-for-1 stock split.3/2021, Scrip Issue, 1 new shares for every 10 shares held (Factor: 1.1). 3/2021, Scrip Issue, 1 new shares for every 10 shares held (Factor: 1.1).