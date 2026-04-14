Trade Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. - 6098 CFD

About Recruit Holdings Co Ltd

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the provision of recruitment advertising, sales promotion and staffing services. The Company operates in three business segments. The Human Resources (HR) Technology segment consists of the online job information specialized search Website Indeed, the online job advertisement and corporate information Website Glassdoor and supports the user's job search and recruitment activities. The Media & Solutions segment consists of sales promotion area and human resources area. In the sales promotion area, the Company provides services and improve management and business efficiency in the housing, marriage, travel, food and drink, as well as beauty fields. In the area of human resources, the Company provides services that support user job search activities and client recruiting activities using the Company's media. The Staffing segment consists of the domestic dispatching area and the overseas dispatching area.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Recruit Holdings Co Ltd revenues increased 28% to Y2.112T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y117.58B to Y248.42B. Revenues reflect HR technology segment increase from Y288.37B to Y620.93B, Talent Dispatch segment increase of 16% to Y1.016T. Net income benefited from HR technology segment income increase from Y49.39B to Y227.87B.

Equity composition

Anticipated IPO on 10/16/2014, 68,974,100 shares issued @Y3,100 per share by Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd.