Trade Reckitt Benckiser Group - RB. CFD
About Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Reckitt ) is a global consumer goods company. The Company's operating segments comprise of the Hygiene, Health and Nutrition business. Hygiene portfolio works to eliminate dirt, germs, pests and odors with products such as Lysol, Finish, Mortein and AirWick. The Company's Health portfolio brings compelling solutions that provide pain relief, protection, hygiene, and personal care to households across the world, through brands like Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils and Veet. The Nutrition business includes its leading infant and child nutrition, adult nutrition and Reckitt's range of vitamins, minerals and supplements. Brands under Nutrition business includes Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free and Schiff. The Company's portfolio of brands also includes Scholl, Clearasil, Cillit Bang, Harpic , Calgon, Vanish, Woolite, Enfamil and Nutramigen.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc revenues decreased 5% to £13.23B. Net loss before extraordinary items totaled £63M vs. income of £1.14B. Revenues reflect Comparable Store Sales Growth Rate - Ret decrease from 12.1 to -0.1%, Retail Sales- Nutrition decrease of 19% to £2.68B. Net loss reflects Net operating expenses increase from £1.24B to £4.82B (expense), Restructuring Charge increase from £7M to £18M (expense).
Equity composition
10/2007, Company name changed from Reckitt Benckiser Plc.