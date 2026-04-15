Trade Rapid7, Inc. - RPD CFD

About Rapid7 Inc

Rapid7, Inc., along with its subsidiaries, is focused on advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation through its Insight platform. The Company’s services include certification consultation, cybersecurity audit, technical assessment and other security services. The Company offers comprehensive certification consultation services for its clients. The Company’s work includes gap analysis, scope identification, policy drawing, implementation, and internal audit. Its information technology (IT) security audit provides an overall understanding of an organization’s IT and anticipated environment. The Company provides professional technical evaluation which involves a combination of manual tasks and tool executions, and from network environment to application to review an organization’s IT environment. The Company’s Other Security Services provides a range of IT security services in different aspects to facilitate the organization to align with business objectives.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Rapid7 Inc revenues increased 30% to $535.4M. Net loss increased 48% to $146.3M. Revenues reflect Subscription revenue segment increase of 62% to $492.6M, Professional services segment increase of 21% to $34.6M, United States segment increase of 26% to $414.9M, Other segment increase of 47% to $120.5M. Higher net loss reflects Sales and marketing - Balancing value increase of 24% to $196M (expense).