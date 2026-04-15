Trade PureCycle Technologies, Inc. - PCTus CFD
About Purecycle Technologies Inc
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PureCycle), formerly Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is engaged in commercializing solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene into resin. The Company’s PureCycle technology process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene (PP) for any PP market.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Purecycle Technologies Inc revenues was not reported. Net loss increased from $224K to $58.1M. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items decreased from -$0.02 to -$0.52.