HomeMarketsSharesNovartis Adr Repsg 1 - USD

Trade Novartis Adr Repsg 1 - USD - NVS CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:47:48
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.13
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close154.32
Open153.95
1-Year Change43.3%
Day's Range153.31 - 154.92

Trade Novartis Adr Repsg 1 - USD - NVS CFD

Novartis (NVS) provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in each of these areas. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 122,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately 155 countries around the world. The company has been honoured and received numerous awards for progress in research and development, their working environment, and their corporate responsibility activities. Novartis shares are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol “NOVN”) as well as on the New York Stock Exchange in the form of ADR (symbol “NVS”). Get all the latest on Novartis Repsg (NVS) share price at Capital.com.

Latest shares articles

Novartis logo
Novartis stock forecast: Third-party projections
Novartis last traded at 98.25 CHF as of 8:54am (UTC) on 30 October 2025, hitting the session high and holding above the intraday low of 96.95 CHF.
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