Trade Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - 7201 CFD

About Nissan Motor Co Ltd

NISSAN MOTOR CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and parts, as well as the provision of sales financial services. The Company operates through two business segments. The Automotive segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles, compact cars, light cars, minivans, commercial vehicles, trucks, micro buses and other automobiles, as well as related parts. The Sales Finance segment is engaged in the sales finance business and the leasing business to support sales activities of automobile business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Nissan Motor Co Ltd revenues increased 16% to Y6.154T. Net income totaled Y201.34B vs. loss of Y367.72B. Revenues reflect Automobile segment increase of 18% to Y5.39T, Sales Financing segment increase of 3% to Y763.92B, Northern America segment increase of 18% to Y2.926T, Other segment increase of 67% to Y627.18B, Europe segment increase of 14% to Y709.49B.

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 B-WAS & all D-WAS were estemated. FY'5-'07 1&3Q:WAS=O/S(estimated). FY'94 Fnls NA. FY'08 Q3 BWAS=O/S, DWAS was estimated. FY'08 Q1's DWAS was estimated, o/s=WAS.