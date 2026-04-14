Trade Nintendo Co., Ltd. - 7974 CFD

About Nintendo Co., Ltd

Nintendo Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of entertainment products in home entertainment field. The Company's main products include game machines such as portable and console game machines and software, as well as trump and Carta (Japanese-style playing cards). The console game machines are hardware and software for mobile games and home console games, developed by the Company and its affiliates, manufactured mainly by the Company, and sold mainly by the affiliates overseas.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Nintendo Co., Ltd revenues decreased 6% to Y1.32T. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 2% to Y367.39B. Revenues reflect a decrease in demand for the Company's products and services due to unfavorable market conditions. Net income also reflects SGA Expense increase of 6% to Y261.48B (expense), NOP Interest Income decrease of 58% to Y2.05B (income).

Equity composition

FY'97-'02 WAS were estimated. FY'04-'07 1Q&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 Q3 WAS=O/S FY'08 Q1 WAS=O/S.