Trade Nikon Corporation - 7731 CFD

About Nikon Corp

NIKON CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of image and video equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Precision Equipment segment offers semiconductor exposure apparatus and flat panel display (FPD) exposure apparatus products and services. The Video segment provides video related and its peripheral area products and services, such as interchangeable lens type digital cameras, compact digital cameras and interchangeable lenses. The Healthcare segment is engaged in the sale of products in the bioscience and ophthalmic diagnostic fields such as biological microscopes, cell culture observation devices, and ultra-wide-angle scanning laser ophthalmoscopes. Industrial equipment and other business is engaged in the sale of industrial equipment business related products, glass-related products such as FPD photomask substrates and products related to custom products business that handle custom equipment. The Company also provides related services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Nikon Corp revenues increased 25% to Y406.35B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled Y39.07B vs. loss of Y23.43B. Revenues reflect Precision Equipment segment increase of 25% to Y162.98B, Imaging Products segment increase of 16% to Y136.02B, Health Care Business segment increase of 24% to Y53.2B, China segment increase of 47% to Y125.1B, Other segment increase of 32% to Y65.24B.

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS were esitmated. FY'03-07 Q1 & Q3 WAS were estimated and used as o/s. FY'06 AR DWAS was estimated. FY'08 Q1&Q3 WAS=O/S. FY'11 Q3 DWAS were estimated