Trade NH Foods Ltd. - 2282jp CFD

About NH Foods Ltd

NH Foods Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the meat processing business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Processing segment produces and sells hams, sausages and other processed food. The Meat segment is engaged in the breeding of pigs, cattle and broilers, as well as the processing and sale of meat products. The Associated Company segment is engaged in the production and sale of dairy products and aquatic products. The Overseas segment is mainly engaged in the management of overseas subsidiaries, as well as the manufacture and sale of processed food, meat and aquatic products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, NH Foods Ltd revenues increased 6% to Y953.24B. Net income increased 29% to Y36.75B. Revenues reflect Oversea business segment increase of 25% to Y105.95B, Meat Division segment increase of 1% to Y474.64B. Net income benefited from Equity in Earning of Affiliates increase from Y961M to Y6.16B (income), Other Expense decrease of 39% to Y4.71B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'03 WAS adjusted. FY'04-'07 1&3Q WAS&o/s estimated. Financial in US GAAP. FY'08 3Q's WAS & DWAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 Q1 BWAS=O/S, DWAS was estimated. FY'10 Q2's DWAS was estimated. FY' 2011 Q1,Q2 DWAS was estimated. FY'11 Ann/Q4 DWAS were estimated. FY'12 Q1 DWAS was estimated.