Trade Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - 6503 CFD

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the comprehensive electric business. The Company operates in six business segments. Heavy Electrical Systems segment provides turbine generators, large video display devices, as well as elevators. Industrial Mechatronics segment conducts factory automation (FA) system business and automotive equipment business. The segment provides programmable controllers, numerical control devices, as well as car multimedia equipment. Information & Communication System segment provides wireless communication equipment, artificial satellites and network security systems. Electronic Device segment conducts semiconductor and device business and provides power modules, optical elements and liquid crystal display (LCD) devices. Home Appliances segment provides LCD TVs, room air conditioners, as well as refrigerators. Others segment provides services in material procurement, logistics, real estate, advertising and finance areas.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation revenues increased 8% to Y3.181T. Net income increased 38% to Y148.47B. Revenues reflect Industrial Automation segment increase of 19% to Y1.049T, Home Appliances segment increase of 12% to Y837.65B, Electronic Devices Business segment increase of 21% to Y143.26B, Asia segment increase of 23% to Y815.53B, Europe segment increase of 31% to Y370.33B.

Equity composition

FY'94 fins. N/A. FY'95-'99 WAS estimated. FY'04 & '05 1st & 3rd Qs. WAS were estimated. FY'05-'06 1&3Q o/s was taken from WAS. FY'08 1Q & Q3 BWAS & DWAS were estimated and BWAS =o/s.