Trade Marubeni Corporation - 8002 CFD

About Marubeni Corp

Marubeni Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the import, export and transaction of various products through domestic and overseas networks. The Company has six business segments. The Food segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of food related products. The Living Industry segment is engaged in the lifestyle related products business, the information business, the logistics business, the insurance business, as well as the financial and real estate investment business. The Materials segment is engaged in the chemical business, the agricultural material business and the paper pulp business. The Energy and Metal segment is engaged in the energy and metal business. The Power and Plant segment is engaged in the development, investment and operation of electric power and energy related infrastructure business. The Transportation Equipment segment is engaged in the import, export and sale of various equipment. The Company is also engaged in the finance business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Marubeni Corp revenues increased 35% to Y6.218T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y159B to Y325.08B. Revenues reflect Agricultural segment increase of 44% to Y2.98T, Energy segment increase of 74% to Y478.34B. Net income benefited from Equity from Affiliates increase of 98% to Y186.87B (income), Loss Gain On Securities increase from Y1.13B to Y9.31B (income).

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS were estimated. FY'96&'03&'04-Reclassified. FY'04-'06 1&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'05:restated due to discontinued operation. FY'06 3Q: WAS =O/S. FY'08 1Q WAS was used as o/s. FY'08 3Q WAS were used as o/s.