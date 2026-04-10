HomeMarketsSharesLvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se

Trade Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se - MCfr CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:23
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread1.05
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close482.8
Open486.75
1-Year Change-2.66%
Day's Range484.05 - 492

Trade Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se - MCfr CFD

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a France-based luxury group active in six sectors: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, Selective Retailing and Other Activities. Wines and Spirits owns brands, such as Moet & Chandon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy and Chteau d’Yquem, among others. Fashion and Leather Goods owns brands, such as Luis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy, among others. Perfumes and Cosmetics owns brands, such as Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy Guerlain, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh and Make Up For Ever, among others. Watches and Jewelry owns brands, including TAG Heuer, Hublo, Zenith, Bulgari, Chaumet and Fred, among others. Selective Retailing owns the brands DFS, Miami Cruiseline, Sephora and Le Bon Marche Rive Gauche, among others. Other Activities includes lifestyle, culture and the arts brands, such as Les Echos, Royal Van Lent, and Cheval Blanc. The Company is active worldwide.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE revenues increased 44% to EUR64.22B. Net income increased from EUR4.7B to EUR12.04B. Revenues reflect Fashion and Leather Goods segment increase of 46% to EUR30.84B, Watches and Jewelry segment increase from EUR3.32B to EUR8.87B, Asia (excluding Japan) segment increase of 46% to EUR22.37B, United States segment increase of 56% to EUR16.59B.

Latest shares articles

Louis Vuitton retail store representing the LVMH luxury group.
LVMH stock forecast: Third-party price targets
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is one of the world’s largest luxury goods groups and a closely watched stock on European markets. Explore MC’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
14:15, 15 January 2026
Louis Vuitton store at old town center
STOXX 600 recovers some ground as LVMH delights investors
European stocks are trading higher on Wednesday after a strong performance from LVMH improved sentiment in the region
11:07, 15 October 2025
3D rendering of CAC 40
CAC 40 forecast: Is the French index poised to outperform its peers?
The CAC 40 index is made up of the 40 largest companies on the Euronext Paris exchange
13:40, 9 December 2022
Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
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