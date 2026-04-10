Trade Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se - MCfr CFD

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a France-based luxury group active in six sectors: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, Selective Retailing and Other Activities. Wines and Spirits owns brands, such as Moet & Chandon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy and Chteau d’Yquem, among others. Fashion and Leather Goods owns brands, such as Luis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy, among others. Perfumes and Cosmetics owns brands, such as Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy Guerlain, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh and Make Up For Ever, among others. Watches and Jewelry owns brands, including TAG Heuer, Hublo, Zenith, Bulgari, Chaumet and Fred, among others. Selective Retailing owns the brands DFS, Miami Cruiseline, Sephora and Le Bon Marche Rive Gauche, among others. Other Activities includes lifestyle, culture and the arts brands, such as Les Echos, Royal Van Lent, and Cheval Blanc. The Company is active worldwide.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE revenues increased 44% to EUR64.22B. Net income increased from EUR4.7B to EUR12.04B. Revenues reflect Fashion and Leather Goods segment increase of 46% to EUR30.84B, Watches and Jewelry segment increase from EUR3.32B to EUR8.87B, Asia (excluding Japan) segment increase of 46% to EUR22.37B, United States segment increase of 56% to EUR16.59B.