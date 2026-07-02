Trade Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. - LTH

About Life Time Group Holdings Inc

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc., formerly LTF Holdings, Inc., is a holding company for lifestyle brands. The Company is primarily engaged in designing, building, and operating multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada. It offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools and bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe and childcare and Kids Academy learning space. The Company's LifeTime Digital offering delivers live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support and curated health, fitness and wellness content. It also provides Apple Fitness+ to its members, which gives its members content and wellness data monitoring. Its operates approximately 155 centers in 29 states and one Canadia

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Life Time Group Holdings Inc revenues increased 39% to $1.32B. Net loss before extraordinary items increased 56% to $580.7M. Revenues reflect Center revenue increase of 38% to $1.29B, Other revenue increase of 71% to $31.4M. Higher net loss reflects General, administrative and marketing - increase from $118.5M to $443.4M (expense), Interest expense.