Largest software companies by market cap 2026

The software industry continues to dominate global markets, with the biggest companies valued at levels that exceed many national economies. But which firms currently hold the leading positions by market capitalisation?
We’ve examined the largest publicly traded software companies by market cap – calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by its total number of outstanding shares – as of 5 May 2026.
Our rankings below display the top software companies worldwide by market capitalisation as of 5 May 2026. Each company’s market cap is shown in USD, along with its latest share price and main country of listing.
|Rank
|Company
|Market cap (USD)
|Share price (USD)
|Country
|1
|Alphabet (Google)
|$4.6tn
|$379.64
|USA
|2
|Apple
|$4.1tn
|$276.83
|USA
|3
|Microsoft
|$3.1tn
|$413.62
|USA
|4
|Oracle
|$518.5bn
|$180.29
|USA
|5
|Palantir
|$350.1bn
|$146.03
|USA
|6
|IBM
|$215.7bn
|$229.48
|USA
|7
|SAP
|$202.1bn
|$171.42
|Germany
|8
|Schneider Electric
|$175.4bn
|$312.29
|France
|9
|Shopify
|$165.6bn
|$127.55
|Canada
|10
|AppLovin
|$159.7bn
|$475.00
|USA
|11
|Salesforce
|$151.7bn
|$185.48
|USA
|12
|Palo Alto Networks
|$149.7bn
|$184.56
|USA
|13
|CrowdStrike
|$119.0bn
|$469.24
|USA
|14
|Intuit
|$113.3bn
|$406.99
|USA
|15
|Adobe
|$102.7bn
|$253.96
|USA
The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including SEC filings and EDGAR. It is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While believed to be accurate as of the stated dates, figures may be updated without notice.
A software company's market capitalisation reflects both current performance and expectations for future growth. Public software firms are often valued using revenue multiples, such as enterprise value divided by annual recurring revenue (ARR), because many reinvest heavily before reaching sustained profitability (Aventis Advisors, 1 April 2026). Healthy SaaS companies may trade between 4x and 9x ARR, while higher-growth firms scoring above 40 on the 'Rule of 40' – which combines revenue growth and profit margin – can trade above that range (Consult EFC, 21 December 2025). Market position, customer concentration risk and pricing power can also influence where a company sits (NIMBO, 25 August 2025).
Artificial intelligence has become a key factor in software sector valuations in 2026. AI-native software companies can attract higher EV/revenue multiples than legacy SaaS providers, as investors assess whether AI-first products can scale revenue faster and at lower marginal cost (LinkedIn / Ryan Allis, 30 April 2026). Yet AI also brings uncertainty. Goldman Sachs cautioned in April 2026 that a one-percentage-point reduction in long-term growth expectations could reduce valuations of high-growth software stocks by as much as 29% (Reuters, 28 April 2026). AI capability can therefore support valuations, but it can also increase downside risk when expectations run high (Goldman Sachs, 10 April 2026).
Software stocks started 2026 under pressure, with the sector declining nearly 30% from its October 2025 peak through Q1 – one of the largest non-recessionary drawdowns in over 30 years – as concerns grew that AI could undermine traditional SaaS business models and prompt enterprise clients to redirect IT budgets toward AI-native alternatives (FinSyn, 5 April 2026). Even so, enterprise software budgets continued to expand. Gartner's April 2026 update revised global software spend projections back up to $1.44 trillion for the year, reflecting 15.1% annual growth and driven by AI tooling and cloud infrastructure (SaaStr, 27 April 2026). On the funding side, software remained the leading sector for venture capital globally in Q1 2026, attracting a quarterly record of $225.2 billion – almost matching the sector's entire 2025 annual total (KPMG, 15 April 2026).
Learn more about market capitalisation.
Software investing means gaining exposure to companies that develop and sell software solutions. This could involve buying shares directly or speculating on price movements through derivatives such as contracts for difference (CFDs), without owning the underlying asset. CFDs involve margin – leverage can amplify both potential gains and losses. Prices typically respond to investor Sentiment, technological developments and wider economic factors.
To trade software share CFDs, you’ll need to open and verify an account with a regulated CFD provider regulated by your local authority. Once complete, you can deposit funds and access the trading platform. It’s important to understand the market, research the companies you’re interested in, and consider practising on a demo account before committing real funds. Please note that CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
Start by researching a company’s financial health, including profitability ratios, debt levels, cash flow, market position, and product pipeline. Trading strategies may help with risk management while you learn. Make use of tools such as stop-loss orders, though these don’t guarantee protection in volatile conditions or during price gaps – guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLOs) incur a fee if activated. Avoid trading more than you’re prepared to lose. Demo accounts offer useful practice but don’t replicate the psychological pressures of trading with real money.
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