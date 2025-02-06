Largest Japanese companies by market cap 2026

Japan is home to some of the world’s most influential corporations, from automakers to tech giants. But which firms top the list in terms of market value? We’ve reviewed the largest publicly listed Japanese companies by market capitalisation – worked out by multiplying a company’s share price by its total number of shares in circulation – as of 30 April 2026.

The largest Japanese companies by market cap

Our rankings below show the top Japanese companies by market capitalisation as of 30 April 2026. Each company’s market cap is presented in US dollars (USD), together with its most recent share price.

Rank Company Market cap (USD) Share price (USD) 1 Toyota $225.6bn $190.51 2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial $200.2bn $17.74 3 SoftBank Group Corp. $185.1bn $32.49 4 Fast Retailing $140.6bn $458.07 5 Hitachi $136.7bn $30.39 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $133.4bn $20.96 7 Advantest $127.6bn $175.91 8 KIOXIA Holdings Corporation $127.4bn $233.80 9 Tokyo Electron $126.2bn $276.31 10 Sony $116.4bn $19.70

The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including Tokyo Stock Exchange filings and ADR records. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While believed to be accurate as of the stated date, the figures may be updated without notice.

How Japan's largest companies are valued

Market capitalisation reflects investor expectations about future earnings, not only current profitability. In Japan, valuations are shaped by domestic earnings growth, currency moves, global demand, and investor sentiment. That is particularly relevant for large listed companies in automotive, financial services, and technology, many of which generate substantial overseas revenue. Exchange-rate shifts can therefore affect yen-denominated profits even when underlying business activity changes little. Janus Henderson said double-digit earnings-per-share (EPS) growth could be achievable in 2026, supported by recovering export sectors, domestic consumption, and a gradual shift in interest-rate policy (Janus Henderson, 11 December 2025). But these factors can cut both ways: a weaker yen may lift overseas earnings in yen terms, while a stronger yen may reduce that effect. As a result, market caps can move on macro conditions as well as company-specific performance.

Japan's equity market in 2026

Japan's benchmark indices moved into 2026 after a strong rally, with the Nikkei 225 rising about 26% in 2025, compared with the S&P 500's 17% gain over the same period (Forbes, 30 December 2025). Analyst forecasts stayed constructive, but measured. Bank of America set an end-2026 target of 55,500 for the Nikkei, while UBS placed its base-case estimate at 54,000 (deVere Group, 14 January 2026). As of late April 2026, the JP225 stood at about 59,451, already above both forecasts. Gains came from several sectors, including semiconductors, financials, and consumer electronics, pointing to broader participation rather than reliance on a single theme. Even so, index performance can shift as earnings expectations, policy signals, and global demand change. For Japan's largest listed companies, this backdrop has supported valuations, while also showing how quickly market pricing can move ahead of forecasts.

The role of Bank of Japan policy

Monetary policy remains an important influence on Japanese equity valuations. After raising its policy rate to 0.75% in December 2025, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) voted 6–3 to keep rates unchanged at its April 2026 meeting. It also raised its core inflation forecast to 2.8% and lowered its GDP growth forecast for fiscal year 2026 to 0.5%. Meanwhile, the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield reached 2.496% in April 2026, its highest level since 1997 (CNBC, 27 April 2026). Higher yields can raise borrowing costs and put pressure on price-to-earnings multiples, especially in capital-intensive industries. The effect, however, is not uniform. Financial firms may benefit through stronger net interest margins, while technology and industrial companies may be more sensitive to tighter credit conditions. That leaves BoJ policy as both a support and a constraint, depending on how each sector responds to changes in rates, inflation, and growth expectations.

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This is a marketing communication and should not be construed as investment advice or investment research.

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