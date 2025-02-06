Largest Japanese companies by market cap 2026

Japan is home to some of the world’s most influential corporations, from automakers to tech giants. But which firms top the list in terms of market value? We’ve reviewed the largest publicly listed Japanese companies by market capitalisation – worked out by multiplying a company’s share price by its total number of shares in circulation – as of 30 April 2026.
Our rankings below show the top Japanese companies by market capitalisation as of 30 April 2026. Each company’s market cap is presented in US dollars (USD), together with its most recent share price.
|Rank
|Company
|Market cap (USD)
|Share price (USD)
|1
|Toyota
|$225.6bn
|$190.51
|2
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|$200.2bn
|$17.74
|3
|SoftBank Group Corp.
|$185.1bn
|$32.49
|4
|Fast Retailing
|$140.6bn
|$458.07
|5
|Hitachi
|$136.7bn
|$30.39
|6
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
|$133.4bn
|$20.96
|7
|Advantest
|$127.6bn
|$175.91
|8
|KIOXIA Holdings Corporation
|$127.4bn
|$233.80
|9
|Tokyo Electron
|$126.2bn
|$276.31
|10
|Sony
|$116.4bn
|$19.70
The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including Tokyo Stock Exchange filings and ADR records. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While believed to be accurate as of the stated date, the figures may be updated without notice.
Market capitalisation reflects investor expectations about future earnings, not only current profitability. In Japan, valuations are shaped by domestic earnings growth, currency moves, global demand, and investor sentiment. That is particularly relevant for large listed companies in automotive, financial services, and technology, many of which generate substantial overseas revenue. Exchange-rate shifts can therefore affect yen-denominated profits even when underlying business activity changes little. Janus Henderson said double-digit earnings-per-share (EPS) growth could be achievable in 2026, supported by recovering export sectors, domestic consumption, and a gradual shift in interest-rate policy (Janus Henderson, 11 December 2025). But these factors can cut both ways: a weaker yen may lift overseas earnings in yen terms, while a stronger yen may reduce that effect. As a result, market caps can move on macro conditions as well as company-specific performance.
Japan's benchmark indices moved into 2026 after a strong rally, with the Nikkei 225 rising about 26% in 2025, compared with the S&P 500's 17% gain over the same period (Forbes, 30 December 2025). Analyst forecasts stayed constructive, but measured. Bank of America set an end-2026 target of 55,500 for the Nikkei, while UBS placed its base-case estimate at 54,000 (deVere Group, 14 January 2026). As of late April 2026, the JP225 stood at about 59,451, already above both forecasts. Gains came from several sectors, including semiconductors, financials, and consumer electronics, pointing to broader participation rather than reliance on a single theme. Even so, index performance can shift as earnings expectations, policy signals, and global demand change. For Japan's largest listed companies, this backdrop has supported valuations, while also showing how quickly market pricing can move ahead of forecasts.
Monetary policy remains an important influence on Japanese equity valuations. After raising its policy rate to 0.75% in December 2025, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) voted 6–3 to keep rates unchanged at its April 2026 meeting. It also raised its core inflation forecast to 2.8% and lowered its GDP growth forecast for fiscal year 2026 to 0.5%. Meanwhile, the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield reached 2.496% in April 2026, its highest level since 1997 (CNBC, 27 April 2026). Higher yields can raise borrowing costs and put pressure on price-to-earnings multiples, especially in capital-intensive industries. The effect, however, is not uniform. Financial firms may benefit through stronger net interest margins, while technology and industrial companies may be more sensitive to tighter credit conditions. That leaves BoJ policy as both a support and a constraint, depending on how each sector responds to changes in rates, inflation, and growth expectations.
Investing in Japanese companies involves gaining exposure to firms listed on domestic exchanges or through ADRs. Investors can purchase shares directly, or speculate on price movements using derivatives such as contracts for difference (CFDs) – without taking ownership of the underlying asset. Prices are influenced by earnings reports, economic data, global market trends and foreign exchange shifts, particularly movements in the Japanese yen.
To trade Japanese share CFDs, you’ll need to open and verify an account with a regulated CFD provider. After funding the account, select the Japanese market region and choose the shares to trade. You may wish to practise on a demo account and become familiar with order types and risk management tools before trading live. Note that ADRs may trade at different times and with different liquidity levels compared with domestic listings.
It’s advisable to research each company’s sector, financial position and growth outlook. Review revenue trends, dividend policies, and wider geopolitical factors that may affect Japanese markets. Use risk management tools such as stop-loss orders, and avoid committing more capital than you can afford to lose. Also consider currency exposure in yen-based instruments to account for FX risk.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.
Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselvesCapital.com Group