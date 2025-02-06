Largest healthcare companies by market cap 2026

HomeMarkets overviewSharesLargest healthcare companies by market cap 2026
Healthcare and life sciences rank among the world’s most valuable sectors, spanning pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical device developers and biotech firms. These companies are ranked by equity market capitalisation – calculated as the share price at close on 26 May 2026 multiplied by the total number of ordinary shares in issue.
Our rankings below show the leading healthcare companies worldwide by market capitalisation as of 26 May 2026. Each company’s market cap is presented in US dollars (USD), together with its latest share price and primary listing country.
|Rank
|Company
|Market cap (USD)
|Share price (USD)
|Country
|1
|UnitedHealth
|$352.8bn
|$388.47
|USA
|2
|CVS Health
|$119bn
|$93.26
|USA
|3
|McKesson
|$92.1bn
|$766.08
|USA
|4
|HCA Healthcare
|$87.4bn
|$394.07
|USA
|5
|Elevance Health
|$85.7bn
|$394.69
|USA
|6
|The Cigna Group
|$75.7bn
|$286.24
|USA
|7
|Cencora
|$53.5bn
|$274.91
|USA
|8
|Cardinal Health
|$47bn
|$200.68
|USA
|9
|Siemens Healthineers
|$45.2bn
|$40.42
|Germany
|10
|Medline
|$31.3bn
|$37.01
|USA
|11
|Centene
|$29.2bn
|$59.14
|USA
|12
|Fresenius
|$25.1bn
|$44.56
|Germany
|13
|IHH Healthcare
|$20.7bn
|$2.28
|Malaysia
|14
|Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company
|$20.3bn
|$58.04
|S. Arabia
|15
|JD Health
|$16.2bn
|$5.06
|China
The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including SEC filings and other regulatory sources such as EDGAR. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While considered accurate as of the stated dates, figures may change without notice.
Healthcare demand is shaped by ageing populations, rising rates of chronic disease and policy decisions on coverage and reimbursement (OECD, 13 November 2025). As people live longer, public systems in developed markets often allocate more funding to ongoing care, particularly where patients manage multiple conditions (ScienceDirect, 9 August 2024). Policy reforms – from benefit expansions and pricing controls to value-based care models – influence how money moves between payers, providers and manufacturers (OECD, 8 October 2025). This creates a constant balance between cost control and access, which can affect investment in hospitals, primary care and new treatments (Global Government Forum, 24 September 2020). For the sector overall, these forces can support demand, while regulatory change remains a key consideration for traders and long-term investors.
Health insurance and managed-care models help determine how healthcare is funded, priced and delivered. In many markets, public and private insurers pool risk, collect premiums or taxes, and pay providers based on negotiated rates and benefit designs (OECD, accessed 26 May 2026). Their decisions on formularies, provider networks and patient cost-sharing influence which services patients use, where they seek care and how revenue moves through the value chain (World Bank, accessed 26 May 2026). Regulation, including solvency rules and minimum-benefit standards, can also affect pricing and margins (European Commission, accessed 26 May 2026). For market participants, this segment matters beyond insurance stocks, as it can shape demand, volumes and pricing for hospitals, clinics, drugmakers and device manufacturers across the network.
Care delivery is gradually moving from inpatient hospitals towards outpatient facilities, ambulatory surgical centres and home-based services (UNCW Online Degrees, 11 October 2021). Advances in medical technology, minimally invasive procedures and digital tools mean some patients can now receive care safely outside traditional wards (Corona Summit, accessed 26 May 2026). Payers and policymakers often support this shift because it can reduce costs and free up hospital capacity for more complex cases, although outcomes and savings vary by treatment area and patient group (PubMed, accessed 26 May 2026). Across the sector, this changes capital needs, staffing models and the relationship between hospital systems, specialist clinics and community-care providers (SAGE Journals, 16 August 2025). It also creates new revenue pathways in areas such as home infusion, remote monitoring and post-acute rehabilitation.
Digitalisation and data are changing how healthcare is delivered, measured and paid for (Mathematica, 19 August 2025). Electronic health records, telehealth platforms and remote-monitoring devices can support more continuous care, while generating data on outcomes and service use (Reveleer, accessed 26 May 2026). Healthcare providers increasingly use analytics and artificial intelligence tools to support diagnosis, personalise treatment and identify higher-risk patients earlier, although adoption, accuracy and regulation differ across markets (Frontiers in Public Health, accessed 26 May 2026). On the financing side, richer data allows payers and regulators to test value-based contracts, where payments link more closely to outcomes than activity alone (Kearney, 21 April 2025). These developments encourage collaboration between healthcare providers, technology firms and diagnostics companies, and may shift margins towards businesses with strong data, software and integration capabilities (OECD, 13 November 2025).
Healthcare investing refers to gaining exposure to companies involved in medical services, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, health insurance, digital health and related fields. Traders can buy shares directly or speculate on price changes through contracts for difference (CFDs). CFDs are traded on margin, with leverage amplifying both profits and losses – and do not provide dividend rights, as they don’t involve ownership of the underlying asset. Prices in the sector may move in response to drug approvals, clinical-trial outcomes, regulatory updates, patent decisions, mergers and acquisitions, earnings announcements and wider economic conditions.
To trade healthcare share CFDs, you’ll need to open and verify an account with a locally regulated CFD provider using identity and residency documents. Once the account is active, deposit funds, access the trading platform and familiarise yourself with margin requirements. It can also be useful to practise with a demo account to understand how CFD trading works before committing real funds.
Start by understanding each company’s revenue streams, product pipelines and regulatory exposure, as well as the impact of leverage and volatility. Risk management tools such as stop-loss orders, position sizing, and managing margin levels can help control your exposure and potentially limit risks. Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLOs) incur a fee if activated.
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