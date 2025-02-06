Largest European companies by market cap 2026

HomeMarkets overviewSharesLargest European companies by market cap 2026
The European Union is home to some of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies, spanning industries from technology to luxury goods. Which companies hold the highest market valuations?
We’ve reviewed the largest publicly listed European firms by market capitalisation – the value of a company calculated by multiplying its current share price by the total number of outstanding shares – as of 26 May 2026.
Our rankings below show the top European companies by market capitalisation as of 26 May 2026. Each company’s market cap is listed in US dollars (USD), alongside its latest share price and main country of listing.
|Rank
|Company
|Market cap (USD)
|Share price (USD)
|Country
|1
|ASML
|$629.3bn
|$1,633
|Netherlands
|2
|LVMH
|$274.7bn
|$555.89
|France
|3
|Siemens
|$245.5bn
|$321.92
|Germany
|4
|L'Oréal
|$228.3bn
|$427.65
|France
|5
|SAP
|$207.4bn
|$175.95
|Germany
|6
|Prosus
|$204.1bn
|$46.71
|Netherlands
|7
|TotalEnergies
|$203.6bn
|$91.60
|France
|8
|Hermès
|$201.2bn
|$1,920
|France
|9
|Novo Nordisk
|$199.3bn
|$44.96
|Denmark
|10
|Inditex
|$187bn
|$60.02
|Spain
|11
|Seagate Technology
|$182.2bn
|$812.73
|Ireland
|12
|Schneider Electric
|$181.5bn
|$322.55
|France
|13
|Siemens Energy
|$178bn
|$209.19
|Germany
|14
|Santander
|$173.4bn
|$12.04
|Spain
|15
|Allianz SE
|$172.5bn
|$454.81
|Germany
|16
|Deutsche Telekom
|$165.7bn
|$34.26
|Germany
|17
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|$161.6bn
|$83.45
|Belgium
|18
|Airbus
|$159.6bn
|$202.70
|Netherlands
|19
|Iberdrola
|$155.1bn
|$22.95
|Spain
|20
|Eaton
|$152bn
|$391.35
|Ireland
The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including regulatory filings and stock exchanges. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While believed to be accurate as of the stated date, figures may change without notice.
Market capitalisation is a simple way to measure the size of a listed company. It's calculated by multiplying the share price by the total number of shares outstanding (LSEG, January 2025). For EU companies, market caps are often shown in US dollars, making it easier to compare businesses across countries and currencies. But those figures can move with exchange rates, share prices, and changes in the number of shares in issue (MSCI, August 2020). That's why rankings can shift quickly, especially after major company news or during volatile markets.
EU company valuations reflect a mix of market conditions and company fundamentals. Interest rates matter because they influence borrowing costs and the value investors place on future earnings – when the ECB cut its deposit facility rate to 2% in 2025, European equity markets responded with broad gains across rate-sensitive sectors including financials, telecoms, and industrials (Morningstar, 6 June 2024). The ECB held rates steady from mid-2025 onward as inflation approached its 2% target, anchoring short-term rates near 0% in real terms and maintaining a broadly neutral policy environment (OMFIF, 7 January 2026). At company level, investors also consider earnings, margins, debt, regulation, product demand and management guidance, and for the EU's largest firms, global revenue exposure means international trends carry significant weight too.
The EU's biggest companies span sectors including semiconductor equipment, luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, software, energy, banking, telecoms and industrials. This gives the region a different profile from the US, where technology firms tend to dominate the top ranks. In the EU, market value is spread across global brands, industrial leaders, energy groups, banks and healthcare firms, meaning the rankings are shaped by several themes at once – from chip demand and software spending to oil prices, interest rates and consumer confidence (ECB, 5 February 2026).
France has a strong presence among the EU's largest listed companies, helped by the global reach of its luxury sector, with LVMH, L'Oréal and Hermès all ranking highly. Luxury groups often benefit from strong brands, pricing power and international customer bases, which can support valuations over time. But they are also sensitive to changes in consumer confidence, especially in major markets such as China and the US – Chinese consumers accounted for 21% of global luxury spending in 2024, down from a peak of 33% in 2019, and China's personal luxury market contracted a further 3–5% in 2025 (Bain & Company, 29 January 2026). Chinese and US consumers together are considered the two most critical demand drivers for the global luxury sector going into 2026 (WealthBriefing, 12 January 2026). That makes large French luxury stocks a useful indicator of global discretionary spending and sentiment towards premium consumer brands.
European companies often provide exposure to international markets and operate within established regulatory and business environments. Many have strong brand recognition, diversified revenue streams, and operate in sectors where Europe holds competitive advantages – such as luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and industrial equipment. They also cover a broad range of market capitalisations, from large blue-chips to mid-sized firms.
Trading European share CFDs requires opening and verifying an account with a regulated CFD provider. Once set up, you can deposit funds and access the trading platform. It’s important to be aware of trading costs such as spreads, commissions, and overnight financing charges. You’ll also need to understand the currency exposures involved. Many platforms also provide a demo account, which allows you to practise before trading with real funds. CFDs are traded on margin – leverage amplifies both profits and losses.
Before trading, review each company’s financial health, competitive position, and recent performance. If you’re outside the eurozone, be mindful of potential currency risks. It’s also useful to check market hours and liquidity on the relevant exchanges. Ensure you understand the risks of leverage and whether the platform provides negative balance protection. Risk management tools such as stop-losses can help manage downside exposure, and trading across sectors and countries can reduce reliance on a single market.
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