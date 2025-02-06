Largest German companies by market cap 2026

Germany is home to some of Europe’s most valuable corporations, spanning software, industrial conglomerates, automotive, telecommunications, insurance, reinsurance, and healthcare.

Here are the ten largest publicly listed German companies by market capitalisation – calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by its total number of outstanding shares – as of 29 April 2026.

The largest German companies by market cap

Below are the top German companies ranked by market capitalisation, with figures in US dollars (USD), alongside their latest share price.

Rank Company Market cap (USD) Share price (USD) 1 Siemens $219.4bn $287.69 2 SAP $200.7bn $170.20 3 Siemens Energy $177.9bn $207.95 4 Allianz SE $171.3bn $450.44 5 Deutsche Telekom $153.7bn $31.78 6 Infineon $84.5bn $64.87 7 Munich RE (Münchener Rück) $78.7bn $615.01 8 Rheinmetall $73.1bn $1,578 9 DHL Group (Deutsche Post) $61.1bn $54.63 10 Deutsche Bank $60bn $31.25

The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures and filings. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While considered accurate on the stated dates, the figures are subject to change without notice.

Germany's economic backdrop

Germany's equity market operates in a setting of gradual recovery after two consecutive years of contraction. The European Commission forecast GDP growth of 1.2% for Germany in 2026, slightly below the EU average, with public investment and firmer consumer sentiment supporting activity, while trade tensions continue to weigh on exports (European Commission, 18 November 2025). Deutsche Bank Research also expects GDP growth of 1.5% in 2026, supported by markedly expansionary fiscal policy and increased public spending, as well as a pickup in private consumption as the labour market recovers (Deutsche Bank, 2 December 2025). However, the German government subsequently revised its own growth forecast down to 0.5% for 2026, citing rising oil and gas prices linked to the Iran conflict, while the IMF's World Economic Outlook placed Germany at 0.8% growth for the year (Reuters, 16 April 2026). Goldman Sachs Research, meanwhile, projected GDP growth of 1.1% for 2026, noting that manufacturing is stabilising and that a fiscal boost of approximately 0.5 percentage points in both 2026 and 2027 would help lift the economy above its 0.8% potential growth rate (Goldman Sachs, 26 January 2026). On monetary policy, J.P. Morgan revised its ECB rate expectations in April 2026, forecasting 25 basis point hikes in June and September 2026, in a marked shift from earlier projections of stable rates through the year (CNBC, 20 March 2026).

How the DAX shapes market cap rankings

Germany's largest listed companies are mostly members of the DAX, which tracks the 40 biggest firms on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Regulated Market, with the index generally covering over three quarters of the aggregate market capitalisation of companies listed on that exchange. The index applies a 15% capping factor at the component level so that no single constituent can dominate the overall weighting, helping to maintain diversification across sectors (STOXX, 27 April 2026). Trading volumes on the Frankfurt exchange have increased sharply in 2026, with Deutsche Börse reporting total Xetra and Frankfurt turnover of €171.49 billion in January 2026, compared with €129.01 billion in the prior-year period, with SAP SE recording the highest individual DAX turnover at €10.77 billion for that month alone (Deutsche Börse, 3 February 2026). SAP maintained its position as the most heavily traded DAX constituent in February 2026 as well, generating €12.24 billion in Xetra turnover for the month (Deutsche Börse, 2 March 2026). These dynamics illustrate how liquidity and index construction directly influence market cap rankings, as share turnover and weighting rules affect the relative prominence of each constituent.

Defence spending and Rheinmetall's surge

A major factor reshaping Germany's market cap rankings in 2026 is the country's historic increase in defence spending. In March 2025, the German Bundestag approved a constitutional amendment to the debt-brake rules, exempting defence spending above 1% of GDP from borrowing limits; the amendment also created a €500 billion extrabudgetary fund for infrastructure investment (Bruegel, 31 March 2025). A separate legal analysis confirmed the Bundestag also approved a broad sectoral exemption covering civil defence, intelligence services, IT security, and aid for states attacked in violation of international law (Noerr, 21 March 2025). Rheinmetall has been a primary corporate beneficiary, forecasting fiscal 2026 sales of up to €14.5 billion ($16.8 billion) – roughly 45% annual growth – after announcing the disposal of its commercial automotive assets to focus fully on defence. Berlin's budget planning reportedly places the group in line for approximately €32 billion in new domestic orders, covering contracts for 687 Puma infantry fighting vehicles, over 500 Skyranger 30 mobile air defence platforms, and Luna NG reconnaissance drones (Breaking Defense, 11 March 2026). In April 2026, Rheinmetall also received a major Bundeswehr framework contract for FV-014 loitering munition systems, with an initial call-off of approximately €300 million and the potential for a five-figure number of autonomous strike drones under the full agreement (Rheinmetall, 22 April 2026).

Energy transition and Siemens Energy's outlook

The expansion of grid infrastructure and cleaner energy systems has become an important growth driver for Siemens Energy, now Germany's third-largest company by market cap. On 22 April 2026, the company raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting comparable revenue growth of 14%–16%, up from its earlier 11%–13% forecast, with profit margins before special items revised to 10%–12% from 9%–11% (Siemens Energy, 23 April 2026). Net income for the year ending 30 September 2026 is now expected to reach approximately €4 billion ($4.68 billion), compared with prior guidance of €3–€4 billion, while free cash flow before tax was upgraded to around €8 billion from €4–€5 billion (MarketScreener, 23 April 2026). Earlier in the fiscal year, Siemens Energy had reported Q1 FY2026 orders of €17.6 billion, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.82 and an order backlog rising to a new high of €146 billion, driven by record order intake at Gas Services and double-digit growth rates at both Grid Technologies and Transformation of Industry (Siemens Energy, 11 February 2026). These results point to strong operational momentum, although future performance will remain subject to execution, demand conditions, and the pace of energy investment across key markets.

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