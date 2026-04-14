Trade Kyocera Corporation - 6971 CFD

About Kyocera Corp

KYOCERA CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automotive parts, semiconductor-related parts and electronic parts. The Company operates in six business segments. Industrial and Automotive Parts segment develops, manufactures and sells fine ceramic parts, automotive parts, liquid crystal displays and machine tools. Semiconductor-Related Parts segment develops, manufactures and sells ceramic packages and organic multilayer packages and boards. Electronic Device segment develops, manufactures and sells capacitors, crystal parts, connectors, and others. Communications segment develops, manufactures and sells mobile phones and communication modules, and provides information and communication services. Document Solutions segment is conducted printers, compound machines, document solutions and supply products. Life & Environment segment develops, manufactures and sells solar power system, medical equipment, jewelry and ceramic knives.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Kyocera Corp revenues increased 23% to Y1.356T. Net income increased 87% to Y119.83B. Revenues reflect Solution segment increase of 21% to Y707.43B, Core component segment increase of 24% to Y383.87B, Electronic components segment increase of 26% to Y249.03B, Asia segment increase of 26% to Y360.65B, Japan segment increase of 15% to Y455.34B, United States segment increase of 32% to Y242.65B.

Equity composition

FY'07 Q1's O/S are FY06 4Q's O/S. FY'06 3Q are restated due to discont. Co. provided quarterly fncls. from FY'04 Q1. Company only reports in US GAAP. 12/03 &'05:O/S=WAS. FY'02&03-I/S was reclassified. FY'04 BGS are reclassified. FY'08 1Q O/S & DWAS were estimated, O/S=WAS. FY'11 Ann/Q4 DWAS were estimated.