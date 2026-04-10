Trade Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - AD CFD

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company's segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize's unconsolidated joint ventures JMR - Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, S.A. (JMR) and P.T. Lion Super Indo, LLC (Super Indo), and Ahold Delhaize's Global Support Office. JMR operates food retail stores in Portugal under the brand name Pingo Doce. The Company's Ahold USA segment includes Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and Peapod. The Company's Delhaize America segment includes brands, such as Food Lion and Hannaford. The Food Lion brand's market areas include Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 02 January 2022, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV revenues increased 1% to EUR75.6B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 61% to EUR2.25B. Revenues reflect Europe segment increase of 3% to EUR30.15B, Retail Sales - C & SE Europe Owned increase of 35% to EUR25.67B, Online Sales - The United States increase of 64% to EUR3.23B.

Equity composition

04/1993, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held @ NET 89 (Factor: 1.007116). 11/1993, 2-for-1 stock split (Factor: 2.0). 07/1997, 3-for-1 stock split (Factor: 3.0). 08/2002, Stock Dividend, 1 new share for every 100 shares held (Factor: 1.01). 08/2007, Complex capital change (Factor: 0.8).