Trade Komatsu Ltd. - 6301 CFD

About Komatsu Ltd

KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, sale, sales finance of products such as construction machinery. The Company operates in three business segments. Construction Machinery & Vehicle segment provides drilling machinery, loading machinery, land preparation and roadbed machinery, transport machinery, forestry machinery, underground construction machinery, underground mining machinery, environmental recycling machinery, industrial vehicles, cast products and logistics services. Retail Finance segment is engaged in the sales finance business related to construction and mining equipment. Industrial Machinery & Others segment provides forging machines, sheet metal machines, machine tools, temperature control devices, as well as defense-related ammunition and armored vehicles, among others. The Company also provides excimer lasers for other semiconductor exposure equipment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Komatsu Ltd revenues increased 33% to Y2.015T. Net income increased from Y65.98B to Y155.5B. Revenues reflect Construction Machinery And Vehicles segment increase of 35% to Y1.841T, Other Industrial Machinery segment increase of 29% to Y130.44B, Americas segment increase of 43% to Y743.51B, Europe and CIS segment increase of 51% to Y325.46B, Other foreign segment increase of 30% to Y434.38B.

Equity composition

Company only reports in US GAAP. FY'95-'97 WAS were estiatmed. 6/03&/04&05 WAS estimated, o/s=WAS. FY'94 N/A. FY'08 1Q's WAS and S/O were estimated. FY'07&'08 Q2 DWAS were estimated.FY'08 Q3 WAS=O/S. FY'09 Q1&Q2&Q3 DWAS were estimated. FY'12 A DWAS were estimated.