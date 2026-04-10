Trade Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - COLes CFD

About Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA

Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA, formerly Inmobiliaria Colonial SA, is a Spain-based company engaged in the operation of real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Property rental, as well as Land and development. The Property rental division focuses on the acquisition, development, leasing and sale of office buildings in Europe. The Land and development division includes shopping centers managed by the Riofisa subgroup. The Company’s real estate portfolio comprises office buildings located in Barcelona and Madrid, Spain, as well as Paris, France. The Company controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Torre Marenostrum SL, Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA, Danieltown Spain SLU and Colonial Invest SLU.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA revenues decreased 7% to EUR157M. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 32% to EUR43M. Revenues reflect a decrease in demand for the Company's products and services due to unfavorable market conditions. Net income also reflects Non-Recurring increase from EUR1M to EUR13M (expense).

Equity composition

07/2006, Rights Issue, 9 new shares for every 1 share held @ EUR 2.2 (Factor: 1.3.242321). 05/2007, Company name changed from Grupo Inmocaral S.A. 07/2007, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 6 shares held @ EUR 3.1 (Factor: 1.03609). 05/2008, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 15 shares held. 06/2010, Rights Issue, 11 new shares for every