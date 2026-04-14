Trade Ingersoll Rand - IR CFD

About Ingersoll Rand Inc

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is a diversified, global provider of mission-critical flow creation products and industrial solutions. The Company offers air, fluid, energy and medical technologies, which provide services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It manufactures a range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products. It operates through two segments. Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air and gas compression, vacuum and blower products, fluid transfer equipment, loading systems, power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of pumps, fluid management systems, accessories and aftermarket parts, which provides liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management and flow control in specialized or critical applications.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Ingersoll Rand Inc revenues increased 30% to $5.15B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled $520.9M vs. loss of $57.7M. Revenues reflect Industrial Technologies and Services segment increase of 28% to $4.16B, Precision and Science Technologies segment increase of 37% to $991.4M, United States segment increase of 38% to $1.99B, EMEA segment increase of 32% to $1.73B.