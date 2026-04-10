Trade Imerys - NK CFD

About Imerys SA

Imerys SA is a France-based specialty minerals company that provides a range of customizable solutions to many industries, such as construction materials, mobile energy, steelmaking, agri-food, automotive and cosmetics. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Minerals and High Temperature Materials and Solutions. Performance Minerals provides additives for paints and coatings, components for technical and conventional ceramics, additives for plastics and polymers, fillers and coatings for printing and writing paper, as well as board and packaging, filtration agents for liquid foodstuffs and blood plasma, specialty graphite for mobile energy and precision. High Temperature Materials and Solutions offers refractory minerals and solutions for high-temperature industrial processes, bentonite for foundry molds, corundum powders for abrasives and high-performance binders for floor screeds. The Company is active globally.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Imerys SA revenues increased 15% to EUR4.38B. Net income increased from EUR30.1M to EUR240.1M. Revenues reflect High Resistance Minerals segment increase of 21% to EUR1.99B, Other European Countries segment increase of 13% to EUR1.69B, France segment increase of 34% to EUR621.9M. Net income benefited from Other financial expenses decrease of 46% to EUR155.6M (expense).

Equity composition

05/2009, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 5 shares held @ 20 EUR (Factor: 1.07829).