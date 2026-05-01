HomeMarketsSharesIcici Bank Adr Rep 2

Trade Icici Bank Adr Rep 2 - IBN CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-05-01 19:47:31
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close26.52
Open26.6
1-Year Change-20.62%
Day's Range26.36 - 26.65

Trade Icici Bank Adr Rep 2 - IBN CFD

ICICI Bank (IBN) is an Indian largest bank, the assets it holds are worth $152 billion. The business was started in 1994 and has their corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India. The bank offers a wide range of financial services for retail and corporate customers. ICICI Bank operates via a vast network of subsidiary offices that specialise in a variety of areas including asset management, venture capital management, life insurance, and investment banking. The company has a presence in 19 countries with almost 5,000 branches and over 14,000 ATMs worldwide. ICICI Bank is listed on a number of stock exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). To discover the latest ICICI Bank share price, follow Capital.com.

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