HomeMarkets overviewSharesFincantieri SpA

Trade Fincantieri SpA - FCT CFD

12.66+-0.16%
The chart shows the FCT stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 12.66, a high of 12.61, and a low of 12.47.
Sell

12.61

Buy

12.66

0.05
Low: 12.47High: 12.61
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.05
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017313 %
(-€3.46)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004909 %
(-€0.98)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeItaly
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close12.6
Open12.53
1-Year Change-31.57%
Day's Range12.47 - 12.61

Trade Fincantieri SpA - FCT

Fincantieri S.p.A. (BIT: FCT) is Italy’s leading shipbuilding group and one of the largest globally, operating in commercial, military, and offshore vessel construction. With shipyards across Europe and the U.S., Fincantieri designs cruise ships, naval vessels, and support infrastructure for both NATO-aligned navies and global cruise operators. Backed by dual demand from defense and tourism, the company offers investors cyclical exposure to high-value manufacturing and maritime national security capabilities.

Latest shares articles

Fincantieri Stock Forecast | €600m Underwater Tech Deal
Fincantieri stock forecast: €600m underwater tech deal
Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilder listed in Milan, with recent focus on its planned €600m underwater technology acquisitions. Explore third-party FCT price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
09:59, 8 July 2026
Aerial view of a large shipyard with cranes and vessels under construction.
Fincantieri stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group listed in Milan, with operations spanning cruise, naval and offshore vessels. Explore FCT’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
11:11, 23 January 2026
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Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
Hanwha, Fincantieri shares rise after Trump opens Navy shipbuilding to foreign yards
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