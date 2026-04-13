Trade Extra Space Storage - EXR CFD
About Extra Space Storage, Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties, or stores. The Company’s segments include self-storage operations and tenant reinsurance. The self-storage operations activities include rental operations of wholly-owned stores. Tenant reinsurance activities include the reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in its stores. The Company’s business is conducted through its operating partnership, Extra Space Storage LP (the Operating Partnership). The Company's primary assets are a general partner and limited partner interests in its operating partnership.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Extra Space Storage, Inc. revenues increased 16% to $1.58B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 72% to $826.5M. Revenues reflect Self-storage operations segment increase of 16% to $1.34B, Tenant Reinsurance segment increase of 16% to $170.1M, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total increase of 32% to $6.91.
Equity composition
Common Stock $.01 Par, 4/11, 300M auth., 88,791,581 issd. Insiders & strategic holders own 6.42%. IPO: 8/11/04,20.2M shares @ $12.50 pershare by UBS Securities LLC. 5/08,PO: 13M shares.