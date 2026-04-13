Trade Exelon Corp - EXC CFD
The Exelon Corp is an American utility holding and energy provider. Incorporated in 1999, the company delivers electric and natural gas services via its six subsidiaries, namely: Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco. The corporation is present across 48 states, D.C., and Canada and runs one of the cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets in the US. Based in Chicago, Exelon is a Fortune 100 company.
The EXC stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Connect to the most current Exelon stock price data at Capital.com.